.
.
.
.
Language

Lower imports cut Tunisia’s trade deficit to $4.7 bln in 2020 due to coronavirus

Tunisians, some wearing face masks, due to coronavirus pandemic queue up to enter a bank branch in the center of the Tunisian capital Tunis on May 4, 2020. (AFP)
Tunisians, some wearing face masks, due to coronavirus pandemic queue up to enter a bank branch in the center of the Tunisian capital Tunis on May 4, 2020. (AFP)

Lower imports cut Tunisia’s trade deficit to $4.7 bln in 2020 due to coronavirus

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s trade deficit dropped by $2.7 billion in 2020 to $4.7 billion as imports declined because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state statistics institute said on Tuesday.

The deficit decreased from 19.43 billion dinars in 2019 to 12.75 billion dinars in 2020. Imports fell by 18.7 percent to 51.4 billion dinars, official figures showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Worsening trade deficits have been a dilemma in recent years. But its decline this year was one of the main reasons for an the increase in foreign exchange reserves in the country.

Central bank statistics showed on Tuesday that the country’s foreign currency assets reached the equivalent of 162 days of imports, the highest level since 2011.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

World Bank predicts fragile economic recovery for MENA in 2021

Tunisian PM sacks interior minister, baring tensions with President Kais Saied

Tunisia cuts fuel prices for the third consecutive month

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More