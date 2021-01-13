The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases, 156 recoveries and 4 deaths, the country's Ministry of Health reported Wednesday.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (175) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (156) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (356,013) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/UkO18YsYEN — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 13, 2021

This brings the total number of cases to 364,271, 356,013 recoveries and 6304 deaths, the health ministry reported.

Riyadh, the capital city, recorded 43 coronavirus cases.

Saudi Arabia has launched a vaccination campaign in different regions in the Kingdom after approving the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for use.

According to a Twitter post by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

“Today I received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, may God reward our leadership well for its great efforts to provide the vaccine quickly and safely for citizens and residents,” Prince Faisal said. “I would also like to express my pride in the health heroes who do their work with dedication and mastery."

