Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 1 million, ranks second globally

A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Over 1 million vaccines have been administered in the UAE, reported the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the country recorded 3,243 new cases of COVID-19, 2,195 recoveries and 6 deaths, reported the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The vaccination rate has increased to around 10.99/100 people. There are now over 170 centers listed in the UAE where residents will be able to take doses of the vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm, free of charge.

The UAE has indeed made great strides in testing and vaccinations for the novel coronavirus than its Gulf counterparts and ranked second in the world in vaccine administration rates, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.

In December 2020, the UAE announced the opening of several locations for volunteers to receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, open to both expats and locals.

The campaign was initially launched in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital, and was later on extended to include the remaining Emirates. Dubai then began its campaign for free vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine on December 23.

