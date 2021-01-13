.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus deaths, cases re-surge

People walk as they wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
People walk as they wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus deaths, cases re-surge

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began in December 2019, with the health ministry reporting 35 new COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed deaths in the country reached 1,740. Authorities also reported 4,988 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cases toll in the small Mediterranean country to 231,936.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country’s supreme defense council announced a complete lockdown for eleven days tha started on Thursday. The lockdown is the first that includes the closure of supermarkets after the country recorded an unpreceded spread in coronavirus infections.

The state announced that the lockdown would include the closure of all banks, restaurants, private institutions, schools, universities, sports stadiums, houses of worship, along with the ban of all gatherings and events.

Lebanon has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past week. The country registered an all time-record of 5,540 new cases on Friday. The surge in cases is directly linked to the state and citizen’s failure in implementing precautionary measures during the holiday celebrations when the government eased the restrictions amid a worsening economic situation.

Read more:

Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus deaths, prepares for complete shutdown

Lebanon files urgent complaint to UN against Israel flights

Coronavirus: Lebanon prepares for complete COVID-19 shutdown amid panic buying

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More