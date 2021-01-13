.
Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia

Vials of undiluted Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (AFP)
Vials of undiluted Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (AFP)
Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the US drugmaker as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research institutes. They have been used to inoculate over a million people since Moscow’s mass-vaccination program began last month, authorities say.

“Pfizer is considering the possibility of applying to register its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Russian Federation,” TASS cited the company as saying in a statement.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech , did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already signed government-level contracts. No contract for delivery has been signed with Russia.

