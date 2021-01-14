.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases jump by 3,382 infections, highest daily toll 

In this image taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
A technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases jump by 3,382 infections, highest daily toll 

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates reported 3,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as the country continues to battle with a recent spike in cases.

The total number of infections in the UAE is now 242,969.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 726.

Meanwhile, the UAE recorded 2,671 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 215,820.

The new cases were detected when the ministry conducted 126,625 COVID-19 tests across the UAE.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time this week.

While most coronavirus restrictions in the country have been lifted, facemasks and social distancing is still required in public.

Read more:

Emirates airline expects full fleet return this year as vaccines renew confidence

Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 1 million, ranks second globally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More