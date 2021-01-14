.
Coronavirus: Germany records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

The city's skyline is pictured with the TV tower (Fernsehturm) and radio tower (Funkturm) during the early evening in Berlin, Germany, August 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Berlin, Germany, August 19, 2019. (Reuters)

The Associated Press, Berlin

Germany’s disease control agency has reported the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute said Thursday that 1,244 deaths from coronavirus were confirmed in Germany until midnight, taking the total number to 43,881 since the start of the pandemic.

Data showed there were also 25,164 new cases confirmed in Germany by midnight.

German officials are considering tougher restrictions to curb the continued rise in infections in the country.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Germany has risen over the past two weeks from 23.36 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 30 to 26.03 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 13.

