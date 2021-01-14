Coronavirus: Pope Francis, former Pope Benedict get COVID-19 vaccine

.
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass at the Vatican on Feb. 1, 2020. (AP)
AFP, Vatican City

Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received the coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that as part of the Vatican City State vaccination program to date, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and the Pope Emeritus,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Earlier, Pope Francis said he is not sure if his trip to Iraq in March can take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night.

