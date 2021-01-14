Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 169 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 169 new coronavirus cases and 188 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases rose to 364,440 and the total number of recoveries rose to 356,201. The death toll rose by six to 6,310.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (169) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (188) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (356,201) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/WvJCS3yOMQ — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 14, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that students of all levels in schools, and higher education institutions will continue with distance learning for the second semester of the academic year due to the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia warned its citizens against traveling to 12 countries without obtaining permission from the relevant authorities as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior said on Twitter.

