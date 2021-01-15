.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, Lebanon records highest death toll for second day

A woman wearing a face mask walks along a street, as Lebanon tightened lockdown and introduced a 24-hour curfew to curb the spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
A woman wearing a face mask walks along a street in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, Lebanon records highest death toll for second day

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar and Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row after 41 people died in a 24-hour period on Thursday as the country officially went into lockdown, according to health officials.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed 41 people had died as of Thursday while 5,196 new COVID-19 cases had been detected. The total death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in Lebanon now rises to 1,781.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country officially went into a 24-hour lockdown on the first day of a strict 11-day lockdown imposed in a bid to slow down a sharp uptick in novel coronavirus cases.

A day earlier, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan tested positive for coronavirus. The Hezbollah-appointed minister had been transferred to Hezbollah’s Saint George hospital in Beirut’s suburb of al-Hadat for treatment.

The heightened restrictions, which include a 24-hour curfew until January 25, come after some hospitals started to run out of beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Lebanon kicks off 24-hour curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus: Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hasan tests positive for COVID-19

Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus deaths, cases re-surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More