Coronavirus: Jordan’s King Abdullah receives COVID-19 vaccine

Jordan's King Abdullah II receives the coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters)
Jordan’s King Abdullah received a COVID-19 vaccine in Amman on Thursday, a day after Jordan’s vaccination campaign began.

King Abdullah, together with his uncle Prince Hassan and his son, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein, received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Medical Services clinic at the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC), according to the official website of the RHC.

Jordan began on Wednesday a coronavirus vaccination programme intended to inoculate one in four of its ten million population.

Authorities hope to vaccinate between 20 percent and 25 percent of citizens over the coming months, but just 200,000 have so far signed up since registrations began on Dec. 24.

The government this week reported the arrival of consignments of vaccines by Pfizer Inc and China’s Sinopharm, and Health Minister Nathir Obeidat said the government was also in talks with manufacturers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

