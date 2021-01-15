.
Coronavirus: Lebanon records highest death toll for third consecutive day

Police officers stand at a checkpoint to inspect cars that violate the lockdown during an 11-day nationwide shutdown in Beirut. (AP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row after 44 people died in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The deaths on Friday now raises the total death toll due to COVID-19 in Lebanon to 1,825 people since the start of the pandemic early last year.

Lebanon is currently under a three-week lockdown that ends on Feb. 1 and a strict 24-hour curfew until Jan. 25 after lax measures over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period led to a spike in cases.

Health officials also said that a total of 6,154 new cases of the coronavirus were detected on Friday, raising the total number of infections in Lebanon to 243,286 to date so far.

On Friday, Lebanon’s parliament on Friday approved a law that paves the way for the government to sign deals for coronavirus vaccinations as it battles a steep increase in infections.

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

