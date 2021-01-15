Saudi Arabia recorded 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 364,613, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 6,313, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 356,382 after 181 people recovered from the coronavirus.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (173) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (3) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (181) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (356,382) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/oTRmKeS4Jc — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 15, 2021

