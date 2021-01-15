.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 173 new cases, three deaths in 24 hours

A Saudi health worker takes the temperature of a child at terminal 5 in the King Fahad International Airport, designated for domestic flights, in the capital Riyadh on May 31, 2020, after authorities lifted the ban on flights within the country.
A Saudi health worker takes the temperature of a child in Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 364,613, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 6,313, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 356,382 after 181 people recovered from the coronavirus.

