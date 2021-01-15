The United Arab Emirates detected 3,407 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 246,376, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time this week.

While most coronavirus restrictions in the country have been lifted, facemasks and social distancing is still required in public.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by seven in the country on Friday. The total number of deaths caused by the disease have risen to 733.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 218,988 after 3,168 people recovered from the coronavirus.

