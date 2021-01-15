More than 30 million coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official health statistics at 0800 GMT on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The 52 nations, which include Russia, constitute the world’s worst affected zone in terms of the number of infections, followed by the United States and Canada at 23,994,507 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean at 16,989,628 and Asia at 14,485,588.

Europe on December 17 became the first global region to pass half a million deaths.

The worst affected countries in Europe were Russia with 3,520,531 cases and 64,495 deaths, Britain with 3,260,258 infections and 86,015 deaths, France (2,851,670 and 69,313) Turkey (2,364,801 and 23,495), Italy (2,336,279 and 80,848) and Spain (2,211,967 and 53,079).

Europe and North America are the regions with the highest number of daily cases. Last week, each of these two regions registered an average of around 260,000 new cases per day.

The total number of new cases globally was around 730,000 per day.

Read more:

Coronavirus cases in Germany surpass two mln

Coronavirus: UK brings in pre-departure testing for travelers

Coronavirus: Netherlands launches COVID-19 mass testing program amid new strain fears