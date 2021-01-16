.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 140 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

People take advantage of a new coronavirus vaccination center at the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia confirmed 140 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The health ministry said the five deaths announced on Saturday marked a single-digit fatality rate for as many days since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom last year.

The current total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom now rises to 364,753 while the virus-related death toll reached 6,318.

The ministry also reported 159 new recoveries, raising the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 to 356,541.

