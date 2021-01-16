Saudi Arabia confirmed 140 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The health ministry said the five deaths announced on Saturday marked a single-digit fatality rate for as many days since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom last year.

The current total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom now rises to 364,753 while the virus-related death toll reached 6,318.

Watch: Expatriate residents from New Zealand, India, the United States, and Scotland recount their experience receiving the #COVID19 vaccine in #SaudiArabia's capital of Riyadh.https://t.co/rSFlQu9qEI pic.twitter.com/nfYPUi8KBr — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 29, 2020

The ministry also reported 159 new recoveries, raising the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 to 356,541.

