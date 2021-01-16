.
Coronavirus: UAE records 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises by 7

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
A woman holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded an increase of 3,432 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 249,808, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

The new infections are the highest number of cases ever recorded in the country since the outbreak first began in January 2020.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by seven, which brought the total number of deaths caused by the virus to 740.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 222,106 after 3,118 people recovered from the coronavirus.

While most coronavirus restrictions in the country have been lifted, facemasks and social distancing is still required in public.

