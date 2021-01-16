Authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi have updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from January 17, according to an official statement.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result, instead of the previous rule of 72 hours.

A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/MIkfqUEDZg — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 16, 2021

The committee said the updated rules apply to all AE citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programs and volunteers in the Phase III vaccine clinical trials who have an active status (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app.

“The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Saturday.

