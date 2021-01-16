.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus in the UAE: Abu Dhabi updates rules on entering the emirate

Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi, on the highway linking Dubai to the capital. (AFP)
Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi, on the highway linking Dubai to the capital. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in the UAE: Abu Dhabi updates rules on entering the emirate

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi have updated the rules on entering the emirate from within the country effective from January 17, according to an official statement.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result, instead of the previous rule of 72 hours.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

The committee said the updated rules apply to all AE citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programs and volunteers in the Phase III vaccine clinical trials who have an active status (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app.

“The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Saturday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine seeks nod for clinical trials

Coronavirus: UAE records 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises by 7

Coronavirus: Pfizer delays Bahrain’s vaccine delivery for January

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More