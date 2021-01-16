.
.
.
.
Language

World migration down 30 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia. (Reuters)
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

World migration down 30 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed global migration by nearly 30 percent, with around two million fewer migrants between 2019 and 2020, according to a UN report released on Friday.

Some 281 million people were living outside their country of origin in 2020.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The report, entitled “International Migration 2020,” showed that two-thirds of registered migrants lived in just 20 countries, with the United States at the top of the list, with 51 million international migrants in 2020.

Next came Germany with 16 million, Saudi Arabia with 13 million, Russia with 12 million, and Britain with nine million.

India topped the list of countries with the largest diasporas in 2020, with 18 million Indians living outside their country of birth.

Other countries with a large transnational community include Mexico and Russia, each with 11 million, China with 10 million, and Syria with eight million.

In 2020, the largest number of international migrants resided in Europe, with a total of 87 million.

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia. (Reuters)
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia. (Reuters)

Nearly half of international migrants resided in the region they came from, with Europe accounting for the largest share of intra-regional migration. Seventy percent of migrants born in Europe live in another European country.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Lebanon records highest death toll for third consecutive day

Coronavirus: UK imposes travel restrictions over worries of new COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus: Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More