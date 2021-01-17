Coronavirus: Bayer aims to help CureVac with COVID-19 vaccine output, says CEO

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is examining whether it can help CureVac to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Though inoculation campaigns have started around the world using various COVID-19 vaccines, many countries say their ability to get shots into arms is being limited by lower than expected supplies owing to a shortage of production.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are prepared to pull out all the stops for this,” Werner Baumann told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“This is not primarily about financial considerations but about making the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”

Bayer agreed this month to help fellow German company CureVac with development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is in late-stage clinical trials and has not yet been approved.

Baumann said the drugmaker was “intensively examining” whether to expand its co-operation to include manufacturing the vaccine for CureVac.

“With our production network in Germany and the USA and the corresponding lead time, we would in principle be in a position to produce vaccine in larger quantities,” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Friday US drugmaker Pfizer said there would be a temporary slowdown of shipments of the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech, citing changes in manufacturing processes to boost output.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Germany's CureVac, Bayer strike COVID-19 vaccine alliance

Coronavirus: Germany says it needs third vaccine to make inoculation universal

EU states say ‘situation unacceptable’ after Pfizer-BioNTech slows vaccine deliveries