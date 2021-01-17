.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Bayer aims to help CureVac with COVID-19 vaccine output, says CEO

Employee Philipp Hoffmann, of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo shows employee Philipp Hoffmann, of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for coronavirus at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus: Bayer aims to help CureVac with COVID-19 vaccine output, says CEO

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is examining whether it can help CureVac to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Though inoculation campaigns have started around the world using various COVID-19 vaccines, many countries say their ability to get shots into arms is being limited by lower than expected supplies owing to a shortage of production.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are prepared to pull out all the stops for this,” Werner Baumann told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“This is not primarily about financial considerations but about making the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”

Bayer agreed this month to help fellow German company CureVac with development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is in late-stage clinical trials and has not yet been approved.

Baumann said the drugmaker was “intensively examining” whether to expand its co-operation to include manufacturing the vaccine for CureVac.

“With our production network in Germany and the USA and the corresponding lead time, we would in principle be in a position to produce vaccine in larger quantities,” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Friday US drugmaker Pfizer said there would be a temporary slowdown of shipments of the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech, citing changes in manufacturing processes to boost output.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Germany's CureVac, Bayer strike COVID-19 vaccine alliance

Coronavirus: Germany says it needs third vaccine to make inoculation universal

EU states say ‘situation unacceptable’ after Pfizer-BioNTech slows vaccine deliveries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More