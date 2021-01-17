.
Coronavirus: Lebanon finalizes deal for 2.1 mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A woman wearing a face mask walks along a street, as Lebanon tightened lockdown and introduced a 24-hour curfew to curb the spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanon’s caretaker health minister signed a final deal on Sunday to secure 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine as the country battles a steep rise in infections.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting February, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry is also cooperating with the private sector to secure 2 million vaccine doses from Astrazenca and Sinopharm, it added.

Lebanon is under a three-week lockdown that ends on Feb. 1 and a strict 24-hour curfew until Jan. 25 after lax measures over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period led to a spike in cases.

In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also signed up for 2.7 million doses to be delivered through COVAX, the global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.


