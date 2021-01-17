Coronavirus: Oman to close land ports starting Monday due to COVID-19

Oman said on Sunday it will close its land ports starting on Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the official Oman News Agency.

The measure will come into effect from 6 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday and can be extended for longer than the initial one week closure, ONA said, citing a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee.

In December, Oman had launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

- With Reuters

