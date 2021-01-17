Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 176 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 176 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 364,929 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll in the Kingdom rose by five to 6,323.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (176) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (146) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (356,687) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/5c2qyWahPr — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 17, 2021

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases rose by 146 to 356,687.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 62 coronavirus cases, while Mecca had 34, and the Eastern Province reported 32 new cases.

There are 1,919 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the health ministry said, 319 of which are citical cases.

A research team at the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Saudi Arabia has succeeded in producing the first Saudi vaccine against the coronavirus after its preclinical studies were concluded pending clinical trials once approved.

The research team is led by Dr. Iman Al-Mansour, an assistant professor at the university with a doctorate in biomedical engineering and biotechnology from the University of Massachusetts.

