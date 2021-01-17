.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,453 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Employees at the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center at Mohammed bin Rashid University in the Gulf emirate on May 20, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Employees at the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center at Mohammed bin Rashid University in the Gulf emirate on May 20, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,453 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE has confirmed 3,453 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 253,261, the country’s NCEMA announced on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The death toll increased to 745 after five individuals died due to COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, an additional 3,268 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 225,374.


Despite an increase in daily confirmed cases, the UAE continues to lead the world with its vaccination plans.

“Today, we announce that #UAE has achieved the highest rate of #Covid19 vaccine doses distribution for medically eligible groups who meet all requirements with a rate of 24.58 doses per 100 people, since the launch of the vaccine national campaign,” the UAE’s government office said on Twitter Satruday.

A total of 1,797,926 doses have been administered in the country as of January 16, according to the official WAM News Agency.

Read more:

In pictures: Thick fog covers city of Dubai

Abu Dhabi updates rules on entering the emirate

Dubai hopes COVID-19 vaccines, rapid testing keep Expo 2020 on track

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More