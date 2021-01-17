Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,453 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The UAE has confirmed 3,453 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 253,261, the country’s NCEMA announced on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 745 after five individuals died due to COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, an additional 3,268 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 225,374.



The Ministry of Health conducts 162,251 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 3,453 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 3,268 recoveries and 5 death cases due to complications.

Despite an increase in daily confirmed cases, the UAE continues to lead the world with its vaccination plans.

“Today, we announce that #UAE has achieved the highest rate of #Covid19 vaccine doses distribution for medically eligible groups who meet all requirements with a rate of 24.58 doses per 100 people, since the launch of the vaccine national campaign,” the UAE’s government office said on Twitter Satruday.

A total of 1,797,926 doses have been administered in the country as of January 16, according to the official WAM News Agency.



