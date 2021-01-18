.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Duterte says Filipinos can use Pfizer vaccine, but touts Sinovac deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks duting a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind (not pictured) at Malacanang Palace in Manila on October 18, 2019. Kovind is in the Philippines for a five-day state visit that began October 17. (File photo: AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks duting a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind (not pictured) at Malacanang Palace in Manila on October 18, 2019. Kovind is in the Philippines for a five-day state visit that began October 17. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Duterte says Filipinos can use Pfizer vaccine, but touts Sinovac deal

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he would not stop Filipinos from getting shots of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, despite reports in Norway of deaths among frail elderly people after being inoculated.

“Almost everybody that I know (is) scrambling to buy this Pfizer (vaccine). To me I think it’s a good one,” he said in a late-night televised address. “If you want to follow the experience of Norway, go ahead. Nobody would stop you.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Norway said on Monday it was not changing its policy on the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine following reports of deaths among very frail recipients after the inoculation was given.

In his address, Duterte also reiterated his defense of the government’s supply deals involving CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine, the first to be approved in the Southeast Asian country, which has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Asia.

The government aims to begin immunization next month, hoping to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population, this year.

Duterte said Sinovac’s vaccine is now being used in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and Brazil, and there have been no deaths reported so far.

The Philippines has also firmed up supply deals with Novavax , Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, according to Carlito Galvez, a former military chief who handles the government’s vaccine procurement.

Duterte assured the public of corruption-free vaccine supply deals, after the Senate launched an inquiry into government transactions amid questions about pricing transparency and efficacy.

“I’m telling now General Galvez to proceed with his game plan, with or without the investigation”, which he said could derail the government’s vaccination plan.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Philippines extends ban on flights from UK to avoid new COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus: Philippines gives FDA emergency use for COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

Philippines, China vow cooperation for post-pandemic recovery

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More