Coordinating with the Dubai Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE's Emirates Group has announced the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday.

The inoculations began on Monday morning, prioritizing its frontline aviation workforce. This included Flight Deck, Cabin Crew and other operationally focused roles, the airline said.

The Emirates Group today rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination programme for its workforce based in the UAE, with priority being placed on the frontline aviation workforce, including Cabin Crew, Flight Deck and other operationally focused roles. https://t.co/rOIxRBQQwv (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mq3Yi0G5ML — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 18, 2021

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Emirates airlines and dnata were among the world’s first in the transport and air services sector to roll out vaccination programs for their employees.

The airline is making, both the Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available for its employees at various company locations across the UAE.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Expected to run for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, the inoculations will make sure that airline employees are safe and healthy, and that customers should not need to worry about contracting the virus while travelling.

According to Our World In Data, the UAE ranked second highest internationally for vaccination rates. The country has so far administered over 19.04 doses for every 100 people, and is now close to giving 1.9 million vaccinations to UAE citizens and residents since December 2020.

Read more:

UAE COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 1 million, ranks second globally

As vaccines gain ground, revenge consumerism on the way: Experts

Emirates dismisses fake news of Tunisian pilot suspension for declining Israel flight