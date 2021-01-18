.
.
.
.
An Emirates flight attendant gets the COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Emirates)
Coronavirus: Emirates Group rolls out COVID-19 vaccination program for employees

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Coordinating with the Dubai Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE's Emirates Group has announced the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday.

The inoculations began on Monday morning, prioritizing its frontline aviation workforce. This included Flight Deck, Cabin Crew and other operationally focused roles, the airline said.

Emirates airlines and dnata were among the world’s first in the transport and air services sector to roll out vaccination programs for their employees.

The airline is making, both the Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available for its employees at various company locations across the UAE.

Expected to run for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, the inoculations will make sure that airline employees are safe and healthy, and that customers should not need to worry about contracting the virus while travelling.

According to Our World In Data, the UAE ranked second highest internationally for vaccination rates. The country has so far administered over 19.04 doses for every 100 people, and is now close to giving 1.9 million vaccinations to UAE citizens and residents since December 2020.

