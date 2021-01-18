.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Russia reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases, 471 deaths

Dr. Yevgenia Alexeyeva, an infectious disease specialist stands in front of the door of Contagious Area at a hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk , Russia. (AP)
Dr. Yevgenia Alexeyeva, an infectious disease specialist stands in front of the door of "Contagious Area" at a hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk , Russia. (AP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Russia reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases, 471 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia reported 22,857 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 3,679 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world’s fourth highest - to 3,591,066.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Authorities said 471 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia’s official death toll to 66,037.

Read more:

Putin orders Russian officials to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations next

Russia extends UK flight ban over concerns of COVID-19 variant

Russia to trial ‘light’ one-dose version of Sputnik V jab​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More