Coronavirus: Ukraine sees lowest daily COVID-19 tally since late September

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past a closed shop in Ivano-Frankivsk, Western Ukraine. (AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past a closed shop in Ivano-Frankivsk, Western Ukraine. (AP)
Reuters, Kyiv

Ukraine reported 3,034 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily tally since the end of September, health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

The number of deaths decreased to 67 from 116 the day earlier, he said on Facebook.

A strict lockdown would end as scheduled on January 25, the ministry said last week. Ukraine closed schools, restaurants and gyms on January 8.

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped in early January to less than 10,000 a day from record levels in mid-December.

Ukraine has registered more than 1.16 million coronavirus cases with 20,869 deaths.

