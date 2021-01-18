.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s governors of Riyadh, Medina receive COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Governor of Riyadh, accompanied by the Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, inspected the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, which is equipped to receive applicants to take the [COVID-19] vaccine,” SPA said.

Earlier in the day, the COVID-19 vaccine center was opened in Medina’s Nujood Medical Center, where the Governor of Medina, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received his first dose of the vaccine, along with other Medina residents.

Saudi Arabia had named the Nujood Medical Center in the city of Medina after Nujood al-Khaibari, a nurse who died from COVID-19 while working in a hospital in the city.

The center is fully dedicated to treating to coronavirus cases and comes equipped with all the necessary equipment, including 100 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Sunday said the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered had reached 295,530 doses so far.

The Kingdom on Sunday reported 176 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 364,929 in the country. The death toll rose by five to 6,323.

Read more: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 176 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

