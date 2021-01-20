.
.
.
.
Language

China’s three coronavirus vaccine makers apply to join COVAX scheme

A staff member works during a media tour of a new factory built to produce a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac in Beijing on September 24, 2020. (Wang Zhao/AFP)
A staff member works during a media tour of a new factory built to produce a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac in Beijing . (File photo: AFP)

China’s three coronavirus vaccine makers apply to join COVAX scheme

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China said on Wednesday three drugmakers had submitted applications to supply their COVID-19 vaccines to global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX in the country’s first formal move to provide locally developed shots to the initiative.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have filed applications to join the scheme, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The COVAX scheme -- led by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance -- is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with 2 of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

Read more: Coronavirus: What we know about China's vaccine development, efficacy data, timelines

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that vaccine nationalism had put the world on the brink of “catastrophic moral failure,” and urged countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly around the world.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More