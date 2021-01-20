Since the launch of the UAE’s vaccination program two weeks ago, Abu Dhabi residents have queued to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 'Choose to Vaccinate' started on January 4.





The Covid-19 vaccine is now available at 97 locations in Abu Dhabi. Choose to Vaccinate. pic.twitter.com/BTdiozKpIK — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 6, 2021





Abu Dhabi has managed to maintain relatively low infection rates compared to other emirates. According to a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office on the day the vaccination program started, the total positive case number confirmed from the total number of tests conducted was 0.39 percent- a significantly low number demonstrating the city’s ability to contain the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus has killed over 2 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, AFP reported Tuesday.



Vaccinating as many people as possible is undoubtedly the easiest and quickest way to restore normalcy.



Apart from protecting yourself by creating an antibody response in your body that prevents you from getting infected, you will also help protect the people around you from contracting COVID-19. Building immunity is one of the only ways forward.





Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri: We call on all members of the community to take the vaccine at the nearest health center providing this service in order to reach our targets as soon as possible... The best way for us to recover is to get vaccinated.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 19, 2021

Special measures for vaccine recipients



One of the UAE’s smart solutions that has been a tremendous help in navigating, and fighting Coronavirus has been the ALHOSN app; the official integrated digital platform for COVID-19 PCR and DPI tests taken within the country. The app holds information on test results connected to a person's Emirates ID. It has made great strides in contact tracing and detection.



Once you take the vaccine, the letter ‘E’ will appear on your profile on the app, following the required PCR test 28 days after your second dose. If you receive the vaccine as a volunteer, a golden star will appear on your profile once you have completed the trial-related doses, medical checks and PCR test.



The appearance of these symbols on your app will mean that you qualify for exemptions.

In order not to lose access to these exemptions, all vaccine recipients must continue to undergo PCR tests every week, and if the results keep coming back negative, then the symbols will continue to appear on the app.

Exemptions for vaccinated residents

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee’s updated procedures, as of Sunday, its residents who have not taken the vaccine will be required to take a test, upon or up to 48 hours before re-entering the emirate. This is followed by a PCR test on day four of their return to Abu Dhabi and another on day eight if they have traveled within the UAE.



“The procedures apply to all UAE residents, except those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs and volunteers in Phase III vaccine clinical trials whose status is active (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app,” the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Saturday.





The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/MIkfqUEDZg — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 16, 2021





So long as the vaccine recipient identification marks appear on the app, that person will be exempt from taking subsequent PCR tests upon returning to Abu Dhabi. In addition to this, vaccine recipients are authorized to use all emergency vehicle lanes when traveling to Abu Dhabi, ensuring smoother and faster travel to the emirate.

In terms of international travel, when a vaccine recipient returns from one of the ‘green’ countries, regions and territories, they will not need to quarantine, but must take PCR tests before traveling, upon arrival and on day six of their return.



However, if the vaccinated person returns from a country that is not on the ‘green’ list, they must quarantine for 10 days, and take a PCR test on day eight, in addition to the two mandatory tests required for travel (before the flight and upon arrival into the UAE).



If the vaccinated person comes into contact with someone who contracted COVID-19, they need to quarantine for five days and take a PCR test on day four. The quarantine ends if the test is negative.

