Saudi Arabia detected 238 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 365,563, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 6,338.

Meanwhile, 173 people recovered from the virus in Saudi Arabia. This brings the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,177.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (238) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (3) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (173) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (357,177) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/JiwgRZ9hY4 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 20, 2021

