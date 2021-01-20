.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 238 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Health workers prepare to perform nose swab tests during a drive through coronavirus test campaign held in Diriyah hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia detected 238 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 365,563, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 6,338.

Meanwhile, 173 people recovered from the virus in Saudi Arabia. This brings the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,177.

