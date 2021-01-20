.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia's first drive-in movie theater opens in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia opens its first drive-in movie theater in Riyadh to allow viewers to enjoy watching a movie while taking the necessary precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The movie theater can accommodate up to 150 cars while applying social distancing measures, organizers say. Wearing masks and checking temperatures are mandatory.

Drive-in cinemas popped up in other parts of the Middle East since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with similar venues opening in Dubai and Beirut early last year.

Saudi Arabia recorded 365,325 cases of the coronavirus, including 6,335 total deaths.

