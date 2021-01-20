.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UK well-placed to approve vaccines to fight future variants, PM says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: UK well-placed to approve vaccines to fight future variants, PM says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s medicines regulator will be ready and able to give approval to new versions of COVID-19 vaccines designed to counter new variants of the coronavirus that may appear, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Asked if the government would develop a new rapid pathway to allow approvals of new versions of vaccines to protect against such variants, Johnson said: “Yes indeed... we’ve been talking about that with the scientists over the last days and weeks intensively, just in the last few hours.”

“We’re confident that the (medicine regulator) MHRA will be in a position to turn around new applications for new variants of vaccines, as may be required to deal with new variants of the virus,” he told lawmakers.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK still in COVID-19 peril, says Minister

Further tests confirm Pfizer vaccine is effective against coronavirus variant in UK

Israel includes pregnant women on COVID-19 vaccines priority list

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More