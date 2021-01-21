COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 bln doses to poor in 92 countries this year

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform designed to give equitable access to COVID-19 shots said on Thursday it aimed to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries in 2021, and hoped to fulfil deals for wealthier nations in the second half of the year.

COVAX, which is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the World Health Organization and others, said the 1.8 billion doses would be supplied via an advance market commitment to 92 eligible countries and would correspond to approximately 27 percent coverage of populations in those countries.

“Our forecasting indicates that we should fulfil the requests for vaccine placed by self-financing participants in the second half of 2021,” GAVI said in an updated forecast statement for COVAX.

