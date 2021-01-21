.
Coronavirus: Lockdown is relieving pressure on England’s health system, minister says

Britain's Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson poses for a photo in his office at the Department of Education in London. (AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

England’s lockdown is having some impact in reducing pressure on the National Health Service, education minister Gavin Williamson said, the day after Britain recorded another record daily death toll.

Asked about a prevalence survey from Imperial College London that suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, Williamson said that the government had looked at all evidence available.

“The evidence that we’ve been seeing is that it’s actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS,” Williamson told Sky News.

UK well-placed to approve vaccines to fight future variants, PM says

UK still in COVID-19 peril, says Minister

Further tests confirm Pfizer vaccine is effective against coronavirus variant in UK

