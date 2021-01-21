England’s lockdown is having some impact in reducing pressure on the National Health Service, education minister Gavin Williamson said, the day after Britain recorded another record daily death toll.



Asked about a prevalence survey from Imperial College London that suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, Williamson said that the government had looked at all evidence available.

“The evidence that we’ve been seeing is that it’s actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS,” Williamson told Sky News.

