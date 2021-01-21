.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: US to join global COVID-19 vaccine program

A medical worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Belgrade on January 13, 2021. (Vladimir Zivojinovic/AFP)
A medical worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: US to join global COVID-19 vaccine program

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says US President Joe Biden on Thursday will order the United States to support projects to deploy COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics to people in need around the world.

Fauci also says the United States will cease reducing US staff counts at the World Health Organization and will pay its financial obligations to it.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Fauci, Biden’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, told the WHO’s executive board that the president will issue a directive Thursday that shows the United States’ intent to join the COVAX Facility, a project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to people in need around the world — whether in rich or poor countries.

Fauci also said the United States would support the “ACT Accelerator” — an umbrella effort including COVAX that also focuses on distributing diagnostic tools and therapeutics for the coronavirus to countries around the world.

Read more:

WHO plans slew of COVID-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

China’s three coronavirus vaccine makers apply to join COVAX scheme

UK well-placed to approve vaccines to fight future variants, PM says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More