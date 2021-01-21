.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 212 COVID-19 cases

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 212 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 365,775, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 160 to 357,337. The death toll rose by four to 6,342.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 39 cases, and Mecca had 35.

Saudi Arabia has rescheduled appointments for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine due Pfizer delivery delays, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday in a tweet.

Authorities said that those with appointments to receive their first dose will be rescheduled “due to the delay of the manufacturer in supplying the Kingdom and all countries of the world… due to the suspension of [Pfizer’s] factory to expand production lines.”

