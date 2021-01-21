Coronavirus: UAE reports record high number of cases for 10th day in a row

The United Arab Emirates reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the tenth day in a row on Thursday, with 3,529 new infections.

Read more: All you need to know about the different coronavirus variants

The ministry of health also reported 3,746 recoveries and six COVID-19 related deaths.

While coronavirus cases in the country have steadily climbed since the beginning of January, the government has also implemented an aggressive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Over 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the country of 9.9 million people, including both the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine and the American-made Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The UAE is ranked first globally in distribution of daily doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with a rate of 1.16 doses per 100 people, and fifth in terms of the availability of the vaccines, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Taking the vaccine is “every individual’s responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society,” UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual's responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 12, 2021

Vaccination centers have been set up in six out of the country’s seven emirates.

Dubai’s government, which announced its seventh Pfizer-BioNTech designated vaccination center last week, plans to inoculate 70 percent of its population with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

UAE residents can register and book vaccination appointments through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or the DHA toll-free number 800 342.

Read more:

Baghdad market suicide bombing death toll rises to 23: Iraq police

Coronavirus: Dubai orders hospitals to cancel surgeries amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Dubai suspends live entertainment permits as COVID-19 cases surge