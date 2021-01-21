.
.
.
.
Language

US under Biden intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says adviser Fauci

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing. (Reuters)
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing. (Reuters)

US under Biden intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says adviser Fauci

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for COVID-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development,” Fauci told the WHO executive board.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The United States will remain a member of the WHO, he said.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump halted funding to the WHO, where the United States is the largest donor, and announced a process to withdraw from the agency in July 2021.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More