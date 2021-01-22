Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram and Twitter to followers for the canceled shows, saying they’d be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled. We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all. https://t.co/eBfnSFcKe6 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 22, 2021

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

Read more:

Corornavirus casts shadow on Cannes film fest which may be pushed to summer

CNN’s Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho to head Venice film festival jury