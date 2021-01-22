.
Coronavirus: Turkey’s Erdogan expects arrival of 10 mln CoronaVac shots by weekend

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Istanbul

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday China had approved delivery of a second consignment of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by Sinovac Biotech, and 10 million doses could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.

Turkey has already received an initial consignment of three million doses and has so far vaccinated 1.166 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people. Erdogan was speaking to reporters in Istanbul.

