.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Two million COVID-19 vaccines from India set to arrive in Brazil

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinaâ€™s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, at the Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP)
A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil. (AP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Two million COVID-19 vaccines from India set to arrive in Brazil

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brasilia

Published: Updated:

The Brazilian government said Thursday that a shipment of two million doses of the British AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine was finally set to arrive in the country from India.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The delivery Friday would be a much-needed boost to Brazil’s vaccination program.

“The two million doses of AstraZeneca should arrive in Brazil Friday in the late afternoon,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

The doses were originally set to arrive in Brazil last week.


President Jair Bolsonaro blamed the delay on “political pressures” on the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize vaccinations in his own country first.

Brazil is the second-worst hit country by the coronavirus in the world -- only behind the US -- with more than 214,000 deaths among its 212 million inhabitants.

The government had been relying on the vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University and the Fiocruz Foundation of the Brazilian Ministry of Health to launch its inoculation drive.

But it had to be satisfied with the release last week of six million doses of CoronaVac, which was developed by the Chinese lab Sinovac with the Brazilian Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo.

That shot has been promoted by the governor of the state of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, who is seen as a potential rival of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro for the 2022 presidential race.

Both injections require two doses several weeks apart.

Read more:

Fauci says ‘liberating’ to be back in science-friendly White House amid COVID-19

Dubai suspends live entertainment permits as COVID-19 cases surge

Photo of ‘Cold Bernie’ Sanders at US inauguration goes viral with memes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More