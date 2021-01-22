.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UAE sets record with 3,552 new COVID-19 cases

Worshippers keeping a safe distance from one another perform prayers at a mosque in UAE after reopening places of worship following months of closure to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. (AFP)
Worshippers keeping a safe distance from one another perform prayers at a mosque in UAE after reopening places of worship following months of closure to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: UAE sets record with 3,552 new COVID-19 cases

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE sets a record with 3,552 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the NCEMA.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The total number of cases increased to 270,810 on Friday while the recoveries totaled 243,267 after 3,945 individuals recovered.

The death toll remains relatively low at 776 as of January 22, with 10 new fatalities reported since yesterday.


Despite a drastic spike in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, health authorities continue with the country’s vaccination plan to vaccinate 50 percent of the population by March.

The UAE first approved the Sinopharm vaccine developed by China's National Pharmaceutical Group and has been using it throughout the country. The emirate of Dubai approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is available to those with pre-existing conditions frontline workers. Authorities on Thursday approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the county’s NCEMA announced.

“After the results of its effectiveness, and in triggering a strong antibody response against #Covid19 virus, #UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for emergency use,” the NCEMA said in a tweet.

Read more:

UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Saudi Arabia reschedules COVID-19 vaccinations amid Pfizer delay

Dubai suspends live entertainment permits as COVID-19 cases surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More