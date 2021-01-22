The UAE sets a record with 3,552 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the NCEMA.

The total number of cases increased to 270,810 on Friday while the recoveries totaled 243,267 after 3,945 individuals recovered.

The death toll remains relatively low at 776 as of January 22, with 10 new fatalities reported since yesterday.



Despite a drastic spike in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, health authorities continue with the country’s vaccination plan to vaccinate 50 percent of the population by March.

The UAE first approved the Sinopharm vaccine developed by China's National Pharmaceutical Group and has been using it throughout the country. The emirate of Dubai approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is available to those with pre-existing conditions frontline workers. Authorities on Thursday approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the county’s NCEMA announced.

“After the results of its effectiveness, and in triggering a strong antibody response against #Covid19 virus, #UAE approves Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for emergency use,” the NCEMA said in a tweet.



