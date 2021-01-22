Coronavirus: Passengers flying to US will need to quarantine upon arrival

In addition to requiring a test before they fly, travelers to the US will need to quarantine upon arrival, US President Joe Biden said Thursday as he announced a raft of measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

“In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America,” said Biden.

The testing requirement was announced by the previous administration of Donald Trump, but quarantine was only a recommendation.

