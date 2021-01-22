Embattled Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The French coach was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend a training session as a result.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Zidane, who is under pressure following Real’s shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week, will not be available for their La Liga match away at Alaves on Saturday with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge.



Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.



Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.

Read more:

Zidane, UD Almería owner Turki Al-Sheikh recreate infamous ‘Materazzi headbutt’



Zidane distracted by speculation about Real Madrid future

Zidane advises Hazard against playing for Belgium