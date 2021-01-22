WHO, Pfizer in deal for 40mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I’m glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine,”World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Read more:

COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 bln doses to poor in 92 countries this year

US under Biden intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says adviser Fauci



Lives on the line if world fails with COVID-19 vaccine logistics, warns COVAX chief