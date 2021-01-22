.
.
.
.
Language

WHO, Pfizer in deal for 40mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference. (Reuters)
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)

WHO, Pfizer in deal for 40mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I’m glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine,”World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Read more:

COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 bln doses to poor in 92 countries this year

US under Biden intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says adviser Fauci

Lives on the line if world fails with COVID-19 vaccine logistics, warns COVAX chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More