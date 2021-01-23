.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Italy to rethink COVID-19 vaccine rollout if supply problems persist

Maria Rosaria Capobianchi, one of the first recipients of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Italy, receives her vaccination at the Spallanzani hospital in this screengrab taken from a video, in Rome, Italy December 27, 2020. Ministero della Salute/Handout via REUTERS
Maria Rosaria Capobianchi, one of the first recipients of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Italy, receives her vaccination at the Spallanzani hospital in this screengrab taken from a video, in Rome, Italy December 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Italy to rethink COVID-19 vaccine rollout if supply problems persist

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Italy will have to rethink its COVID-19 vaccination plans if supply problems persist, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The country had already had to cut its daily inoculations by more than two thirds because of delays in deliveries of shots from US drugmaker Pfizer Inc, Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy’s higher health council, told a press conference.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Now that AstraZeneca Plc has also warned of cuts in deliveries to its doses - even as they await clearance for use in the bloc - Italy might have to redraw its national roll out at the end fo the month, he said.

Vaccinations in Italy have slowed to 20,000-25,000 a day from peaks of more than 90,000 around two weeks ago, Locatelli said.

Rome has threatened to sue the Pfizer which said last week it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output.

Pfizer’s vaccination deliveries to Italy were 29 percent lower this week and would be down 20 percent next week, though they should return to agreed levels from Feb. 1, Locatelli said.

On Friday, a senior official told Reuters AstraZeneca had also informed the European Union it will cut deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc by 60 percent because of production problems.

The European Medicines Agency will rule on whether to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the bloc on Jan. 29 and Rome will have to reassess immunization plans after that, Locatelli said.

“The reduction calls for a rethinking of the vaccine rollout we had initially envisaged. We’ll have to consider matters towards the end of January,” Locatelli said.

So far 1.312 million doses of vaccine had been injected in Italy, corresponding to around 70 percent of deliveries, placing Italy second in Europe after Germany, Locatelli said.

Nearly 40,300 people have completed the vaccination cycle after receiving the second dose, he added.

Read more:

Germany expects AstraZeneca to deliver 3 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in February

Coronavirus: Tunisia bans protests, extends curfew as COVID-19 cases jump

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More