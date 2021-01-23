.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: President Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

People are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt January 5, 2021. Picture taken January 5, 2021. (Reuters/Ahmed Fahmy)
People are seen, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt January 5, 2021. (Reuters/Ahmed Fahmy)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: President Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday.

On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher because of the relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt received its first shipment of vaccines developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in December.

Egypt will get 40 million vials via the GAVI vaccine alliance for 20 million people, or 20% of the 100 million population, its health minister said last week.

Read more:

Israel expands vaccination campaign to teens

Egypt foreign ministry says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More