Saudi Arabia has reported 197 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 366,185, the Ministry of Health announces.

Of the new cases, 78 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 36 in Mecca and 10 in Medina.

The total number of recoveries increased to 357,728 after 203 people who had previously tested for the virus recovered.



The death toll reached 6,350 with four new COVID-19 related deaths.



#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (197) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (203) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (357,728) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/7FmCeu9m9o — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 23, 2021

Saudi Arabia has been pushing forward with its vaccination capaign that was divided into different phases. The elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and frontline workers are prioritized. Health authorities first approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and on Tuesday issued an approval for vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Moderna.

On Thursday, the Kingdom announced it would reschedule appointments for those expecting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine due to delivery delays that the pharmaceutical company is experiencing.

Authorities said that those with appointments to receive their first dose will be rescheduled “due to the delay of the manufacturer in supplying the Kingdom and all countries of the world… due to the suspension of [Pfizer’s] factory to expand production lines.”

Those who are scheduled to receive their second dose should expect an SMS message with their updated appointment to get the shot. The ministry also clarified that those who do not receive a message should go to the designated vaccination center on their original scheduled date.





